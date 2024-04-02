Albanian paedophile who raped schoolgirl cannot be deported from UK

An Albanian paedophile who raped a 15-year-old schoolgirl but cannot be deported out of the UK has bragged that he has 'no worries here' and is happy he can't go back home because 'there are lots of bad people there'. Asylum seeker Gjin Gjergji, now 52, claimed to be fleeing war-torn Kosovo when he arrived in the UK in 2000 - and has lived on hand-outs ever since.

But after his rape conviction in 2015 it emerged that he was in reality one of hundreds of Albanians who had falsely claimed to be Kosovan to win refugee status. The Home Office attempted to revoke his British passport so he could be kicked out after his six-year prison term. However, officers had suspected as early as 2005 that he'd been granted refugee status under a false identity - yet bungling officials failed to take action. Now an immigration tribunal has concluded that it would be 'unfair' to strip him of British citizenship when evidence available almost 20 years ago was 'disregarded

