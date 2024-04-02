City Centre Pub in Nottingham Seeks New Operator

A city centre pub needs a new publican to run the business. Stonegate Group Pub Partners have shared that they are looking for a new operator for the Horn In Hand pub in Nottingham. The pub in Goldsmith Street is just a few minutes from Old Market Square and near the Nottingham Trent University city campus. It is understood that the rent price of the business is around £769 each week, but that the pub has an annual forecast turnover of £482,715.

There is a great selection of snack food at the site, such as burgers and nachos, and it is naturally a top location for students as well as theatregoers, as Nottingham Theatre Royal is just a short walk away. There is also private accommodation available on the top floor of the building, with a sitting room, bedroom, office, kitchen, bathroom and two further small rooms which could also be used as bedrooms. A spokesperson from Stonegate Group said, "The Horn in Hand, Nottingham is currently open and trading as usual with no plans to close.

