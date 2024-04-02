Advancements in CAR-T Therapy: Utilizing Antigen Multimers for Improved Workflow Automation

The ability to engineer immune cells is at the leading edge of cancer treatment. CAR-T therapy has effectively treated relapsed or refractory hematological malignancies. CAR-T's continued growth has created a requirement for CAR cell-related reagents and tools.

Antigen multimers, such as pre-coupled magnetic multimers, are precise and accurate in CAR cell activation, detection, expansion, enrichment, and ex vivo analysis.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NewsMedical / 🏆 19. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Novel oral hormone therapy shows promising results for prostate cancer treatment with radiation therapyA study led by Daniel Spratt, M.D., Vincent K. Smith Chair in Radiation Oncology at University Hospitals Seidman Cancer Center demonstrates the safety and efficacy of a novel oral hormone therapy, relugolix, in conjunction with radiation therapy for treating men with localized and advanced prostate cancer. This work is published in JAMA Oncology.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Lymph node-like biomaterial scaffold for augmenting CAR-T cell therapyIn a study published in the journal National Science Review, a research team aimed to enhance treatment efficacy of CAR-T cell therapy for solid tumors. The research was led by Dr. Zhen Gu and Dr. Hongjun Li from the College of Pharmaceutical Sciences at Zhejiang University, along with Dr.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

FDA approves first CAR T-cell therapy for adults with leukemia or lymphomaThe U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Bristol Myers Squibb's Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel [liso-cel]) as the first CD19-directed chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy for adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL).

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Study finds MRI and lumbar puncture not necessarily required to manage CAR T-cell therapy complicationsMagnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and lumbar puncture (LP) may not always be necessary for diagnosing and managing a serious neurological complication associated with CAR T-cell therapy, according to a new Blood Advances study.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Innovative CAR T cell therapy targets two proteins to combat aggressive brain tumor growthBreakthrough in Brain Cancer Treatment: Dual-Target CAR T Cell Therapy Shows Promise in Early Clinical Trial.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Integrated CAR-T cell therapy development: From discovery to clinical-ready solutionsThis article outlines the scientific methodologies and tools provided by Sino Biological for thedevelopment of CAR-T cell therapies.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »