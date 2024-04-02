Former Gogglebox star Linda McGarry speaks out following son's death

Former Gogglebox star Linda McGarry has spoken publicly for the first time since the death of her son George Gilbey. George Gilbey’s heartbroken mother has spoken about her devastation following the death of her son. Last week, former Gogglebox star Gilbey died aged 40 in a ‘freak’ workplace accident in Essex after falling 80 feet through a skylight, with a man then arrested and later released in connection with his death. Now, his mum Linda McGarry, 74, has paid tribute.

‘I’m devastated, he was like my best friend,’ she said. ‘He had the best heart in the world. He was generous, funny and kind, with bundles of charm and buckets of personality. ‘He did more in his 40 years than people do in 90 – he’s even had dinner with the Prince of Dubai.’ She continued: ‘He was crazy, but after coming out of showbiz, he couldn’t get his life back togethe

