Academy Trust warns teachers against denying transgender identity

An academy trust warned primary school teachers they would 'be breaking the law' if they told pupils a person cannot be trans. The Bath and Wells Multi Academy Trust , which runs 42 schools with over 8,000 pupils across Somerset, told staff that denying a person could change their sex was likely to breach the Equality Act , according to The Telegraph.
The claims were made as part of its Transgender Pupils Policy guidance which also reportedly told parents that any children who were unhappy sharing changing rooms with trans classmates 'should be moved'. It tells parents that in a scenario where their children is concerned about changing with a transgender pupil, the child who 'feels uncomfortable around the trans person' would be offered 'an alternative changing arrangement
