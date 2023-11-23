Abusive Husband Who Slit Wife's Throat Jailed for Life

An abusive husband who slit his wife's throat after she left him has been jailed for life. A judge ordered that John Lizanec should serve at least 24 years in prison for murdering mother-of-three Michelle. The judge added: “It is perfectly possible you will never be released.” Lizanec attacked his 44-year-old with a knife after the "happy" and "elated" woman broke free from him after being subjected to years of controlling and derogatory behaviour.

Lizanec cut her throat from ear to ear before jamming her into an airing cupboard at his home and fleeing to his mother's house in Dundee where he sparked a siege after arming himself with another knife. On Thursday, Lord Fairley told him at the High Court in Edinburgh: "The evidence showed you to be an abusive bully and like all bullies you are a coward." The judge said it was only a matter of weeks before Lizanec murdered his wife that she had managed to escape from his coercive behaviour and was in the process of starting a new life. He said the killer's attempts to suggest that his spouse took her own life were "preposterous





Daily_Record » / 🏆 9. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Widow urges others to seek help after husband 'loving' but troubled husband's suicideA widow whose husband's body was found in the River Severn had a poignant message for others who are struggling with their mental health.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

‘I watched my mum murder my dad…she deserves to be hanged’ says son of Brit mum who poisoned her husband’s...Chilling moment Brit wife’s lover confessed he slit her husbands throat in his sleep

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Thousands of Abusive Men Could Walk Free as Government Plans to Scrap Shorter SentencesIn the latest blow to survivors and victims of sexual assault, thousands of abusive men could walk free from court under new prison reforms.

Source: GlamourMagUK - 🏆 2. / 98 Read more »

Keke Palmer Files Restraining Order and Seeks Sole Custody in Abusive RelationshipKeke Palmer is taking an important step to protect herself and her infant son.

Source: GlamourMagUK - 🏆 2. / 98 Read more »

Woman jailed for fatally stabbing abusive boyfriendKatie Yeomans initially lied to the police and Rees Howarth's dad, claiming that he had been stabbed by somebody else

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Abusive Ex-Boyfriend Jailed for Terrorising WomanA woman wept with relief after her abusive ex-boyfriend was jailed for terrorising her. Ricky Coddington, who had a history of abusing former girlfriends, was found guilty of controlling and coercive behaviour and common assault. He was sentenced to three years in prison and received a restraining order.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »