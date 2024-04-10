£2m Jackpot up for grabs in Wednesday's Lotto draw

On Wednesday night an estimated £2m jackpot could be won by one lucky Lotto player if they manage to match all six numbers. To be in with the chance of winning a prize players need to grab a ticket by 7.30pm You can also play online on the National Lottery website for £2 a go.However, those not lucky enough to match all the numbers can still win prizes. To win £1m players have to match five main numbers plus the bonus ball. Five numbers wins £1,750 while four main numbers will scoop £140.

Three numbers win £30 with matching two winning a lucky drip. The draw takes place at 7.45pm, with the Thunderball draw then at 8.15pm. If you've missed your chance to play, you can try again on Saturday's draw. Tickets for the game will be available once tonight's numbers have been announced. We will be announcing the winning numbers for tonight's Lotto and Thunderball draws live as soon as the results are in, so stay tuned.

