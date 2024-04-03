Woman forced to sell house moves into new home after 15 years

Rasima Yunos, 61, and her younger son moved into their new home in Sengkang on Tuesday (April 2). For the past 15 years, Rasima Yunos has been spending the Hari Raya festive seasons at a welfare home after she was forced to sell her house. She and her younger son moved into their new home — a two-room HDB flat in Sengkang purchased by her elder son — on Tuesday (April 2). The family lost their home in 2009 after Rasima's husband, the sole breadwinner, died.

Rasima could not afford to repay the housing loan and had no choice but to sell their four-room HDB flat. Over the years, Rasima developed health issues — she suffers from epilepsy and has joint pain in her knees. Still, she managed to earn a living by working as a cleaner for the Jamiyah Home for the Aged under its Home Employment Scheme. In 2020, Jamiyah Singapore, which runs the home, helped Rasima submit an application to buy a new HDB flat

