'Your hair looks like a nest': Jeremy Chan 'blessed' with bird poop in travelogue with wife Jesseca Liu While having a bird poop on you is considered bad luck in some cultures, in Japan, it's a symbol of good luck and prosperity. Local actor Jeremy Chan was lucky to receive such a blessing in the first episode of his travelogue Double J Baecation with his actress wife Jesseca Liu, where they travelled to Tokyo.

Both of them squealed in delight when they entered the cafe, where about seven baby owls of various sizes were waiting for them. Both of them were each given an owl, which perched on their arms, to interact with. 'My hair is like its nest. I hope it doesn't try to burrow in,' said Jeremy, 42, who was spotting a slightly messy hairstyle. Perhaps that's what his owl, named White Bait, thought too, because it leaped on his head in the next moment

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jeremy Chan and Jesseca Liu film travelogue togetherJeremy Chan and Jesseca Liu travelled to Japan and Taiwan last year to film their first travelogue Double J Baecation together. Jeremy talks about his experience driving and consuming coffee and energy drinks during the trip.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Jeremy Chan films travelogue with wife Jesseca Liu, says he 'drank a few years' worth of coffee and energy drinks'One of the reasons for travelling is to do things that you wouldn't experience in your daily life and it's even more memorable when it's with your loved ones.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Sammo Hung slams comments on Jackie Chan’s ‘old’ appearanceHong Kong action star Sammo Hung has defended fellow artiste Jackie Chan after some netizens disparaged Chan’s appearance. Recent photos of Chan, 69,

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

Actor Sammo Hung unhappy with comments on Jackie Chan’s ‘old’ appearanceHung also talked about his health after his 2017 knee operation.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Former president Chan Kok Kwan's homes up for $62.8M salepstrongThe expression of interest (EOI) exercise will close on 15 May./strong/p pCushman & Wakefield announced the sale of two adjacent freehold bungalows on a single Good Class Bungalow (GCB) site at Joan Road in Caldecott Hill Estate via expression of interest (EOI)./p pThe EOI will close on Wednesday, 15 May at 3 pm.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

Chan Chun Sing on transparency in CCE lesson on Israel-Hamas conflictIn Parliament on Tuesday (Apr 2), Education Minister Chan Chun Sing said he had addressed the questions on the Character and Citizenship Education (CCE) lesson on the Israel-Hamas conflict during the Committee of Supply debate in March, and his response can be found on the website of the Ministry of Education (MOE).

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »