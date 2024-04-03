Carman Lee Opens Up About Her Battle with Depression

Carman Lee, a Hong Kong actress, opens up about her battle with depression. She reveals that guilt towards her family and pressure from the media and society about her relationship led to her developing depression in 2009.

During the worst stage of her depression, she isolated herself at home for a week, neglecting basic self-care. Carman shares her experience at a conference for influential women organized by Phoenix New Media.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'I was forced to breathe, I didn't want to': Carman Lee recounts her battle with depressionDuring the worst stage of her depression, Hong Kong actress Carman Lee did not leave her home for a week, not bathing, brushing her teeth, changing her clothes or combing her hair. 'The scary thing is that I didn't feel like I was unkempt, I didn't think it was a problem,' she said in a conference for influential women organised...

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis confirm involvement in Freaky Friday sequelLindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis have seemingly confirmed their involvement in a second Freaky Friday flick. The actresses appeared in the beloved body-swap film in 2003, and it has long been rumoured that a follow-up movie was in the works. Now, the pair have teased they will be reuniting for a second instalment in the Disney franchise.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Desmond Lee on potential redevelopment of Gillman BarracksIn Parliament on Tuesday (Apr 2), National Development Minister Desmond Lee answered an MP’s questions on the possibility of redeveloping Gillman Barracks for public and private housing. He said master planning for the site will take place after detailed environmental and heritage studies have been done.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

PM Lee, Edwin Tong pay tribute to Joseph SchoolingFollowing Olympic gold medalist Joseph Schooling’s retirement announcement on April 2, tributes have poured in from Singapore’s political leaders, who congratulated him on a successful career and thanked him for his contributions. Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong...

Source: thenewpaper - 🏆 7. / 63 Read more »

‘Thank you for flying our flag high’: PM Lee, Edwin Tong pay tribute to Joseph SchoolingSingaporeans have also taken to social media to share their gratitude his contributions to the country.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Aespa’s Karina, actor Lee Jae-wook split five weeks after going public with relationshipAnother South Korean celebrity couple, Ryu Jun-yeol and Han So-hee, announced their break-up on March 30.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »