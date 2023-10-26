US third-quarter economic growth seen fastest in nearly 2 years

The Commerce Department's advance estimate of third-quarter gross domestic product on Thursday is also expected to show residential investment rebounding after nine straight quarters of declines. Business investment is believed to have slowed as the boost fades from the construction of factories. President Joe Biden's administration has taken steps to encourage more semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S.

Most economists have revised their forecasts and now believe the Fed can engineer a"soft-landing" for the economy, citing expectations that the July-September period will show a continuation of second-quarter strength in worker productivity and moderation in unit labor costs.

According to a Reuters survey of economists, GDP likely increased at a 4.3 per cent annualized rate last quarter, which would be the fastest since the fourth quarter of 2021. The economy grew at a 2.1 per cent pace in the April-June quarter and is expanding at a pace well above what Fed officials regard as the non-inflationary growth rate of around 1.8 per cent. headtopics.com

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, was likely the main driver, with Americans buying long-lasting goods like motor vehicles as well as going to concerts. Spending on goods appears to have picked up considerably because prices have come down.

Low-income consumers are increasingly relying on debt to fund purchases, with higher borrowing costs boosting credit card delinquencies. "We see scary headlines about credit card debt rising too fast, but it had fallen quite a bit during the pandemic," said Luke Tilley, chief economist at Wilmington Trust in Philadelphia."When you look at it as a share of people's monthly flow of income, it's actually fairly normal. I don't think that we've hit a point where it's a canary in the coal mine." headtopics.com

