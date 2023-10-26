‘Sleep is a basic human right’: New Zealand city kept awake by Celine Dion ‘siren battles’

Some residents living in a New Zealand city are kept awake at night, thanks to “siren battles” blasting Celine Dion’s hits.

Drivers in Porirua deck their cars with sirens, loudhailers and industrial speakers and compete to have the clearest and loudest sounds, reported The Guardian on Tuesday.The BBC said earlier this week that the cars can have between seven and 10 sirens.

“We try to use music that has high treble, is clear and not much bass,” Mr Paul Lesoa, one of the founders of Siren Battles, said in the report. Previously, the Porirua City Council had reached an agreement with those participating in the siren battles, who agreed to go to industrial areas and finish by 10pm, reported the BBC. headtopics.com

Residents has since started an online petition on Change.org on Oct 6, urging the Porirua City Council to take action. “Ratepayers are tired of the inaction and dismissive attitude shown by the council and the mayor concerning this issue. Disturbances of the peace must be enforced and ratepayers deserve better from their council.”Among those who commented on the petition was Mr Stephen Lewis, who said: “Sleep is a human basic right. If the Porirua City Council members don’t get it, they should be shown the door.”

Read more:

straits_times »

French Tiktoker explains ‘Singapore math’ with 5-cent plastic bags, taking public transport to HaidilaoYou may have heard of “girl math”, but what about “Singapore math”? Yes, it is “math” and not “maths”. Pardon the Americanism. Girl math is a new viral TikTok trend that began in New Zealand but has since gained popularity around the world,... Read more ⮕

French TikToker explains 'Singapore math', from plastic bags to HaidilaoYou may have heard of 'girl math', but what about 'Singapore math'? Yes, it is 'math' and not 'maths'. Pardon the Americanism. Girl math is a new viral TikTok trend that began in New Zealand but has since gained popularity around the world, including Singapore, according to The Straits Times. The term was popularised in July when hosts on a... Read more ⮕

Mitsubishi Motors to invest around 20 billion yen into Renault's new EV companyTOKYO : Japanese automaker Mitsubishi Motors plans to invest into the new electric vehicle unit of Renault, with the investment expected to be about 20 billion yen ($133.8 million), the Nikkei newspaper reported on Tuesday. Read more ⮕

ERP 2.0: A look at Singapore's new version of its electronic road pricing systemThe ERP 2.0, or new electronic road pricing system, will be rolled out in Singapore gradually and it's out with the in-vehicle unit (IU), in with the on-board unit (OBU). Read more ⮕

China should propose new framework for Taiwan engagement, opposition presidential candidate saysTAIPEI: China should propose a new framework for engagement with Taiwan and explain what Beijing has to offer the democratically-ruled island, according to a presidential candidate for a small opposition party contesting elections in January. Read more ⮕

S$1 to RM3.5: Singdollar surges to new high against ringgitThe Singapore dollar has surged to a new high against the Malaysian ringgit, reaching 3.5086 versus the ringgit in the early morning of Tuesday. The exchange rate first breached the 3.5 mark at 10.21pm on Monday, according to Bloomberg data. The rate fluctuated but was... Read more ⮕