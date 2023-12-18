The Coalition Holds First Political Outreach Program in Holland Village

The four-party opposition alliance known as ‘The Coalition’ held its first-ever political outreach program on Saturday, Dec 15, at the Holland Village area. Red Dot United announced the details of ‘The Coalition’ walkabout on their Facebook page on Friday; “RDU will be joining our coalition partners, tomorrow (16 December) at about 7pm for an end-of-the-year joint walkabout at Holland Village. The theme of our outreach will be ‘Uniting Hearts & Sharing Hope.

’” The party also shared that they will be having quizzes, prizes and lucky draws with members of the public during their outreach programme. The walkabout won’t be just about politics. The Coalition will add spice to the evening by bringing the Gingerbread Man for a special appearance to brighten up the festive holiday season. The Holland Village area, including the Holland Village Market and Food Centre, the bustling shopping and dining area, and the popular lively nightlife area, falls under the Tanjong Pagar GR





