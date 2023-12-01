Golden Village x The Projector at Cineleisure to Open to Public

General moviegoers and art house cinephiles will have a new place to explore when the Golden Village x The Projector at Cineleisure opens its doors to the public on Saturday (2 December). The cinema's existing six movie halls will be split between both entities in the collaboration, with three programmed and ticketed by Golden Village (GV), and the other three by The Projector.

Located on Level Five and Six of Orchard Cineleisure, the cinema complex will have over 1,400 seats, and span 41,000 square feet in size. The collaboration will screen an expanded repertoire of mainstream blockbuster titles, alongside arthouse, independent films and live arts and culture programming. Moviegoers can also visit new lounges, with many of the sofas and chairs being used items donated by supporters and used in previous pop-up locations





