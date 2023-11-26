Python Hacked to Death at Singapore Market

A 2m-long python was repeatedly hit by plastic pails and crates at Boon Lay Place Market and Food Village and finally hacked to death. Cooked food stall assistant Ricky Cheong, 54, was fined $1,000 for the act. Snakes in Singapore cannot seem to catch a break, not having enjoyed the best reputation in human tradition, religion, literature and media.

In the past eight years, the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) has received a yearly average of about 14 cases of snakes abused and killed either by hot water or insecticide, and stuck on glue traps. This is only the tip of the iceberg as the actual scale of abuse in Singapore is still not known, said Acres co-chief executive Anbarasi Boopal, popularly known as Anbu. “There is no accurate data available as the snakes, in most cases, are already killed, and people do not call Acres but just dispose of the bod





