Taiwan's newly elected leader extends olive branch to opposition and China

The vice-president’s victory at the presidential polls marks a historic leadership transition within the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party, with the election outcome set to heighten tensions with Beijing. William Lai Ching-te (centre) celebrates his victory in Taiwan's presidential election with running mate Hsiao Bi-khim (right) in Taipei on Jan 13, 2024.

In his victory speech delivered at a press conference at 8.30pm, he said: "Under the principles of dignity and parity, we will use exchanges to replace obstructionism, dialogue to replace confrontation, and confidently pursue exchanges and cooperation with China. "This furthers the wellbeing of people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait and achieves our objective of peace and common prosperity."





