The Chinese authorities were also required to test each batch of the products and issue health certificates with melamine test results.

Under the requirements to be removed, products had to be made by establishments approved for export by the Chinese authorities, and manufacturers had to test each batch of both their raw materials and products to ensure that they were not contaminated with melamine.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, SFA said on Thursday that it will be lifting these requirements as melamine contamination has not been detected in milk and milk products from China since 2012.SFA added it has been closely monitoring the milk and milk-related products imported from China. headtopics.com

In a circular to milk and milk product traders on Monday, SFA said China has strengthened its supervision and administrative processes. These include tighter production licensing, stronger inspection, detection, monitoring and evaluation, and more severe penalties for products found with melamine across the dairy food chain.

Altogether, China’s tainted milk powder scandal of 2008 killed six children and those responsible for the contamination and its concealment were executed or given lengthy prison terms. It then destroyed 16 China milk products in Singapore found to contain excessive levels of melamine, more than 5ppm. Among the affected products were White Rabbit Creamy Candy and three flavours of Dutch Lady milk. headtopics.com

