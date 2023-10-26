Despite losing limbs, Ukrainian sappers return to work clearing land mines

Oleksii Poliakov, member of the National police special demining unit works with mine fuses during a demining operation near Izum town, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Oct 24, 2023.KHARKIV REGION, Ukraine — Andrii Ilkiv, a Ukrainian police sapper, had his leg amputated below the knee after a land mine blew up beneath him in September 2022.

The 37-year-old father of four is one of 14 sappers who have returned to their demining jobs in a national police unit of some 100 people, despite being wounded in blasts while clearing mines during Russia's invasion.

Ukraine, locked in a raging 20-month war with Russia, estimates that 174,000 sq km of its territory — about a third of the country — is potentially strewn with mines or dangerous war detritus.Ilkiv's unit was created during the war and is focused on humanitarian mine clearance away from the fighting. They are now operating in the regions of Kherson and Kharkiv, parts of which were recaptured from Russia last year. headtopics.com

The area they were clearing when the mine exploded, wounding him, was particularly tricky, he said. "The mines were buried beneath the ground, impossible to uncover with visual cues." Valeri Onul, another sapper, also returned to work in the unit despite losing a leg in a blast in November.

