Mother in China sues son to recover education fund he spent on girlfriend

SICHUAN – A single mother in Sichuan province has taken legal action against her son to recover the remaining 300,000 yuan (S$57,200) she had deposited in his name for his future overseas education.
It was revealed that her son had already spent 200,000 yuan of the funds on his girlfriend, as reported by Redstar News on Sunday. The 41-year-old mother, concerned about potential property disputes after remarrying, had created an account and placed her entire savings of more than half a million yuan under her son’s name.Upon checking with the bank, it was revealed that her 19-year-old son had transferred the money to his girlfriend, surnamed Wu. The young couple had already spent a substantial sum of 200,000 yuan on their travels and the purchase of Wu’s car.
Frustrated by the way the money had been spent, the mother attempted to negotiate with her son and Wu, urging them to return the remaining funds. However, both her son and Wu insisted that the money rightfully belonged to them and refused to return it.
After several unsuccessful attempts to recover the funds, the mother filed a lawsuit with the Fucheng District People’s Court in Mianyang, Sichuan province, to prevent further spending of the money. The case recently went to court, where both parties retained legal representation to present their cases. They engaged in heated debates concerning the legal aspects of the matter.
Following the trial, Judge Chen Kunpeng expressed understanding for the challenges faced by a single mother raising a child.However, the judge clarified to the son that the money constituted an educational fund saved by the mother for his schooling and was not an unconditional gift.