Singapore to establish centralised command centre for air traffic management

This centre aims to pool expertise and resources by getting professionals from various fields to work closely with each other.

This will encourage the exchange of ideas so that air traffic controllers can make better sense of information and optimise their decision-making, Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor said on April 15. Dr Khor also pointed to the growing complexities that will come with the introduction of new concepts of operations and new airspace users such as unmanned aircraft.

In her speech, Dr Khor said building a positive safety culture, encouraging innovation, and attracting and developing talent are three areas that will enable the air traffic management sector to be better prepared for the busier skies ahead. IFATCA president and chief executive Duncan Auld said air traffic control is not as attractive as it used to be, and there is a need to hire and retain the right people now and into the future.

Singapore Centralised Command Centre Air Traffic Management Collaboration Decision-Making

