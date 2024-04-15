190 People Lose $521,000 to Lucky Draw Scams in Singapore

SINGAPORE - About 190 people have lost at least $521,000 in total to lucky draw scams in the first three months of 2024, the police said on April 15.

Scammers approach victims about fake lucky draws through advertisements or direct messages online, before tricking them into making payments for a guaranteed prize or more chances to win high-value prizes, such as iPhone15 and branded wallets. In some cases, scammers would video-call victims via WhatsApp and request the victims to share their screens by pretending that it was needed to verify payments.

