Playing catching? Van driver lane splits on AYE, chases after motorcyclist who flashed middle finger

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/SG Road VigilanteThat's what some netizens are wondering after footage of a van driver lane splitting along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) was shared on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante on Thursday (Oct 26).In it, multiple motorcyclists can be seen lane splitting between lanes one and two on a congested AYE. As they steered past a white Hyundai Starex van, however, one of the riders raised his right hand to give the van driver a middle finger.

The van driver then signalled left before cutting into the middle of lanes one and two as well, proceeding to pick up speed to chase the motorcyclist. As the van straddled the lanes, it narrowly missed a minibus that is forced to keep left on lane two to dodge the vehicle.The white van then continued to bob left and right as it weaved through heavy traffic, almost colliding with multiple cars in front of it.

It is unclear why the motorcyclist made a rude gesture at the driver, and whether the driver caught up with the rider."On an honest note, that Starex driver truly has some mad respectable skills," one user commented. "I'm super impressed!"Some netizens disagreed, however, with one stating: "He's got no skill… Everyone is trying to avoid getting their vehicles damaged by that driver."Said one: "Customs officer awaiting him upon exit. headtopics.com

A user also said: "Dangerous driving, traffic police please take action before something serious happens.", a charge of dangerous driving comes with a fine of up to $5,000 and jail for up to a year.

