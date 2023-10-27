Biden denounces 'senseless and tragic mass shooting', urges gun laws

US President Joe Biden speaks at a dinner hosted by the Human Rights Campaign at the Washington Convention Center in Washington, US, Oct 14, 2023.WASHINGTON — US President Joe Biden on Thursday (Oct 26) said the nation is mourning after "another senseless and tragic mass shooting" in which 18 people were shot to death in Lewiston, Maine, and urged Republicans in Congress to help enact stronger gun laws.

"Far too many Americans have now had a family member killed or injured as a result of gun violence. That is not normal, and we cannot accept it," Biden said in a statement.

Read more:

asiaonecom »