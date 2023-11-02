Philipsen pips Cavendish and Pogacar to win 2023 Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium

This year’s event was held on a street circuit at Suntec City, and it drew a record crowd of 20,000 spectators as they witnessed 25-year-old Philipsen – the winner of the Green Jersey at this year’s Tour de France – crossed the finishing line in a time of 1hr 20 min 33 secs, ahead of Cavendish and Pogacar.

Philipsen, riding for team Alpecin Deceuninck, said: “I thought (Pogacar) was pretty strong. He was in the front but we tried and managed to get him. Peter (Sagan) helped, and Gavin in the end and I had some good teammates. It was hard to catch him but we got him in the end.”Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome and Singapore’s Yeo Boon Kiak were among the early pacesetters.

Faisal Arfan, Nicholas Chong, and Matthew took the top three spots, respectively, in the Amateur Criterium Men’s Open, while Valencia Tan, Elizabeth Liau, and Nurarfanah Ponnie finished in the top three positions in the women’s category.

“We are pleased to see so much energy and excitement this weekend, from the Professional Criterium, PRURide Seeker’s Criterium, the kids’ ride, to the concerts, it was an event for everyone. It was fantastic to have so many people join us at the event with their families and friends, as they enjoyed the spectacle of some of the best Tour de France riders in action and the music at the concerts.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.