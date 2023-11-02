Music Picks: Concerts by Eric Chou, Morrissey and Bebe Rexha

Famous for hit ballads such as How The Distance Of Love (2014), Have You Been? (2016), What’s Wrong (2019) and Best Friend (2023), the 28-year-old recently became a first-time father when his wife, former news anchor Dacie Chao, gave birth to a girl in August.In 2022, he made his film acting debut in Taiwanese romantic comedy, My Best Friend’s Breakfast (2022). The role earned him a Best New Performer nomination and a Best Original Film Song award at the 2022 Golden Horse Awards.

American singer Bebe Rexha is behind some of the biggest pop hits in the last few years, from Meant To Be (2017), which features American country music duo Florida Georgia Line; to Hey Mama, her 2015 collaboration with French DJ and music producer David Guetta, Trinidadian rapper Nicki Minaj and Dutch DJ and music producer Afrojack.

In 2022, she scored another hit song with Guetta, I’m Good (Blue), a single that topped the charts in countries including Britain and Australia. The tune won Best Collaboration at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards and was nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Recording at the Grammy Awards in February.

The singer’s Singapore show is part of a global jaunt, Best F*n Night Of My Life Tour, in support of her latest album, Bebe, released in April.British indie icon Morrissey’s Singapore show will feature songs dating back to his time with his influential former band The Smiths. PHOTO: MORRISSEY OFFICIAL/FACEBOOK

British singer, songwriter and indie music icon Morrissey is regarded as one of the most influential singers in English pop music.

