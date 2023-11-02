Man says he doesn’t want to have kids but “accidentally” got his wife pregnant

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page NUSWhispers, the man said he did not want to be a parent. He added that this was something he conveyed to his wife early on, which they both agreed to. “Yet, she refuses to abort it even though we talked about finances (low income family), time (both of us are working irregular shift hours) and caretaking arrangements (cannot afford a babysitter, and parents are out of the question)”.

