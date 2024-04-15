Managing Your Money: Diversifying Away from US Tech Stocks

ST senior columnists Ven Sreenivasan and Lee Su Shyan speaks with Mr Adam Reynolds , Asia-Pacific CEO of Saxo on US tech stocks.

Synopsis: Every third Monday of the month, hosts Lee Su Shyan and Ven Sreenivasan - both senior columnists at The Straits Times - offer you an extra edge in managing your hard-earned money. In this episode, Mr Adam Reynolds, Asia-Pacific CEO of Saxo, discusses the large exposure many investors have to the US tech stocks.3:42 Should you be diversifying away from Big US tech and how you can diversify by looking at other markets?7:15: Implications of investing in tech sectors with the growth of AIDo note: All analyses, opinions, recommendations and other information in this podcast are for your general information only. You should not rely on them in making any decision.

Managing Money Diversifying US Tech Stocks Saxo Investing Tech Sectors AI

