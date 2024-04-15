The Benefits of Graduate Programmes in Attracting and Developing Talent

Manpower reporter Tay Hong Yi offers practical answers to candid questions on navigating workplace challenges and getting ahead in your career. Get more tips by signing up toEmployers put in place graduate schemes to attract, groom and retain fresh talent, says Mr Samir Bedi, Asean people consulting leader at Ernst & Young.

These structured programmes also help talent develop a broad range of skills and knowledge within a defined amount of time, which will, in turn, help companies plan for workforce needs more clearly, she says. “Participants in graduate programmes receive a blend of on-the-job training and formal educational sessions that cover industry-specific knowledge and broader business acumen,” he adds.

“Conversely, entry-level job holders generally have a more static reporting structure, working within a specific team and reporting to a direct supervisor, with a focus on fulfilling the immediate needs of a particular role or department.”

Graduate Programmes Talent Development Employer Brand Career Advancement

