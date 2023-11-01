Man United slump at home to Newcastle, West Ham knock out Arsenal

In a repeat of this year's final at Wembley which Manchester United won 2-0, Newcastle led 2-0 at halftime thanks to goals by Miguel Almiron and Lewis Hall before extending their lead through Joe Willock to ease into the quarter-finals.

Newcastle took the lead when Almiron scored in the 28th minute after Tino Livramento won the ball and set up the Paraguayan to slot the ball past keeper Andre Onana. Hall doubled the lead eight minutes later, volleying into the far corner after a poor clearance and the misery continued for the home crowd when Willock sliced through the defence and slotted his shot into the bottom corner around the hour mark.

Manchester United have lost eight of their last 15 games in all competitions - their worst run since 1972. West Ham United knocked out Arsenal with a 3-1 victory thanks to goals from Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen and an own goal from defender Ben White at the London Stadium.Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez scored to give record nine-time winners Liverpool a 2-1 victory over Bournemouth. Nunez's goal was his third in his last three appearances for the Reds.

Chelsea defeated Blackburn Rovers 2-0, Everton knocked out Burnley 3-0 and Fulham beat Championship side Ipswich Town 3-1. League One Port Vale, who beat Mansfield Town 1-0 on Tuesday, are the lowest-ranked team remaining. Championship Middlesbrough also moved on to the last eight with a 3-2 win over Exeter City.

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THE STRAITS TIMES: Illinois man pleads not guilty in fatal stabbing of Muslim boyJoseph Czuba, 71, stabbed a six-year-old Muslim boy to death and wounded his mother earlier in October. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Man offered S$2 to sex worker instead of agreed fee in repeat offence, gets jailThe Australian woman, who was in Singapore for a holiday, charged S$700 per hour.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: South Korea detains man after 2 police officers stabbed outside presidential compound: ReportSEOUL: South Korean authorities on Tuesday (Oct 31) detained a man after two police officers were stabbed outside the compound housing the presidential office in the capital Seoul, news agency Yonhap reported.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

THE STRAITS TIMES: Man jailed after threatening to use black magic, upload ex’s nude photosHe told the court he has learnt his lesson, and wants to focus on the future, having got married in April. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more ⮕

STOMPSINGAPORE: Man shouts 'non-stop' at commuters on train, scaring away family with childA man was shouting so intensely at other commuters on a train that those around him had to move away and switch seats.

Source: stompsingapore | Read more ⮕

STOMPSINGAPORE: Man attacked and injured TP officers with stun device while evading arrest, arrested for various offencesA 38-year-old man allegedly attacked and injured two Traffic Police officers with a stun device while trying to evade arrest on Sunday (Oct 29).

Source: stompsingapore | Read more ⮕