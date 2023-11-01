Genting Singapore gets URA nod to develop 228,000 sq ft of retail space, 700 hotel rooms at RWS

Separately, Bukit Sembawang Estates’ fully-owned subsidiary, Singapore United Estates, has been granted PP for a landed housing development in the Luxus Hill Heights-Seletar Green Walk area. It will comprise two bungalows, 18 semi-detached homes and 136 terraced houses.

A joint venture involving Perennial Holdings, Sino Land and Far East Organisation, which clinched the Golden Mile Complex in Beach Road via a collective sale last year, received PP for its plans for the site during the quarter. It is to develop 37,600 sq m of offices, 14,163 sq m of retail space and 186 apartments; the project will comprise conserved and new-build elements.

in the Orchard-Cuscaden roads area. The proposed scheme includes 26,810 sq m GFA of retail space, 14,153 sq m of offices, 360 hotel rooms and 304 apartments. A separate 29-storey tower would be built over the contiguous basement car park. The total approved GFA of 114,153 sq m for the proposed mixed development is nearly 8.14 times the total land area of 14,027 sq m.

The Marina Square complex comprises a namesake mall and three hotels: Pan Pacific Singapore, Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay and Mandarin Oriental Singapore. The complex has a total site area of 92,197 sq m across two land parcels with 99-year leasehold tenure that began in 1980. Market watchers expect the massive site to be redeveloped in phases over a period of eight to 10 years.

The redevelopment is selective and at this stage, will not affect the operations of the mall and three hotels, added the spokesperson. “It will continue to be business as usual.”

