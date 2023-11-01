US stocks rally as Fed holds rates, prompts hope for end to hikes

Trading was choppy at the start of Powell's press conference but the major equity indexes started to regain lost ground after about 20 minutes, then went on to hit session highs. Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management, wrote that while there is still a potential risk for the Fed to raise rates again, Powell's commentary suggests that"the bar has become higher for rate hikes."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 221.71 points, or 0.67 per cent, to 33,274.58, the S&P 500 gained 44.06 points, or 1.05 per cent, to 4,237.86 and the Nasdaq Composite added 210.23 points, or 1.64 per cent, to 13,061.47.

In individual stocks, Shares of Advanced Micro Devices jumped almost 10 per cent after an upbeat forecast for sales of chips for artificial intelligence signaled progress in its bid to catch up with market leader Nvidia.

Earnings season has been a mixed bag for stocks even though 79.7 per cent of the 310 S&P 500 companies that had reported at the time of LSEG's latest update beat analyst expectations for the quarter while only 16.1% had fallen short of estimates.Estee Lauder shares tumbled 18.9 per cent after the beauty products maker cut its annual profit outlook. And shares in Payroll processor Paycom Software sank 38.5 per cent after it projected for downbeat fourth-quarter revenue.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.36-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.20-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

