Man United booed off after Newcastle loss, West Ham knock out Arsenal

“We know it is not good enough,” Ten Hag told Sky Sports. “We have to take responsibility for it, I have to take responsibility for it. We don’t give the performance, I feel sorry for the fans.” Newcastle took the lead when Almiron scored in the 28th minute after Tino Livramento won the ball and set up the Paraguayan to slot the ball past keeper Andre Onana.

“This is a really tough place to come and to score the goals we did at the times we did and just the manner of the performance really pleased me.” West Ham United knocked out Arsenal with a 3-1 victory thanks to goals from Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen and an own goal from defender Ben White at the London Stadium.

