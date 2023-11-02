Commentary: The one where Chandler Bing’s impenetrable job defined a generation

Compared to his friends with easy-to-understand jobs (Ross, a palaeontologist, Monica, a chef) Chandler’s profession seemed void of purpose, a word frequently evoked by today’s management commentators.

The cast of Friends at the 54th annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sep 22, 2002. From the left are David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox Arquette, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc. (Photo: Reuters/Mike Blake)Chandler was self-aware and funny, embodying the cynicism of Generation X. But he didn’t want to go deep. “I’m not great at advice,” he said.

Indeed, he tried not to think about the meaning of his job until, perversely, a promotion forces him to admit “that this is what I actually do”. Security had become a trap. At a time when Daniel Pink’s Free Agent Nation (2001) suggested the future was freelance, and jobs for life were outdated, this was understandable.

Some like Ewen see Chandler’s career as an example of bullshit jobs, a term coined by the late anthropologist David Graeber to mean those “which even the person doing the job can’t really justify the existence of, but they have to pretend that there’s some reason for it to exist”.

Chandler’s stoicism more broadly reflects Gen X’s tacit acceptance of their lot: The forgotten latchkey kids squished between the Baby Boomers and the Millennials. Jennifer Dunn, author of Friends: A Cultural History, says he “showed that we might not all find fulfilment in the first, or even the longest lasting job we will ever have”.

