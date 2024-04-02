Malaysian Police Investigate Possible Links Between Detained Man and Israeli Crime Syndicate

Malaysian police are investigating the possible links between an armed man detained in Kuala Lumpur and an Israeli crime syndicate. The suspect, identified as Shalom Avitan, was arrested with six guns and 200 bullets.

Police are now searching for more suspects to assist in the investigation.

