China's BYD Loses Title of World's Biggest EV Seller to Tesla

BYD, China's biggest electric vehicle (EV) maker, reported a 43% drop in sales in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the previous quarter, losing the title of world's biggest EV seller to Tesla. BYD sold 300,114 EVs in the first quarter, down from a record high of 526,409 units in the previous quarter.

Tesla regained the sales title with first-quarter deliveries of 386,810 vehicles.

