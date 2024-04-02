Israeli Forces Unintentionally Kill Seven Aid Workers

Israel's military had "unintentionally" killed seven aid workers. World Central Kitchen (WCK) had already said a "targeted attack" by Israeli forces on Monday had killed the group, which included Australian, British, Palestinian, Polish and US-Canadian employees.

The White House was "heartbroken", US National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said on X, stressing that aid workers "must be protected as they deliver aid that is desperately needed".

Israeli forces kill 20 gunmen in raid at Gaza's Al Shifa hospital, army saysJERUSALEM/CAIRO — Israeli troops raided the compound of Gaza's Al Shifa Hospital early on Monday (March 18), saying they killed over 20 gunmen, in an operation Palestinian health authorities said caused multiple casualties and set off a fierce fire in one of the buildings.

Israeli forces kill 20 gunmen in raid at Gaza’s Al Shifa Hospital, army saysIsrael says the hospital was being used by senior Hamas leaders

Israeli Air Strikes Kill One in Eastern LebanonIsraeli air strikes near Lebanon’s eastern city of Baalbek killed one person on March 11, a security source said, in the second raid in the region since cross-border hostilities began after the Gaza war. Strikes have largely remained confined to border regions, but several have hit Hezbollah positions further north in recent weeks, raising fears of a full-blown conflict.

Malaysian cops arrest couple said to have supplied arms to alleged Israeli spyThe Israeli claimed he had entered Malaysia to hunt down and kill a fellow Israeli over a family dispute.

Netanyahu admits 'unintentional' Israel strike killed Gaza aid workersJERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu admitted on Tuesday (Apr 2) that its armed forces "unintentionally" killed seven aid workers in an air strike in Gaza. "Un

