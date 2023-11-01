Jailed Iranian women's activist smuggles out letter of thanks for Nobel Peace Prize

The imprisoned women's rights advocate won the 2023 peace prize on Oct 6 in a rebuke to Tehran's theocratic leaders and boost for anti-government protesters, while also drawing the Islamic Republic's swift condemnation.

Mohammadi is serving multiple sentences in Tehran's Evin Prison amounting to about 12 years imprisonment, one of the many periods she has been detained behind bars, according to the Front Line Defenders rights organisation.

"I am grateful to all of you and urge you to support the people of Iran until the final victory," she said in the letter read by her daughter, the first official reaction from Mohammadi to her winning the prestigious award.Tehran, which has called the protest movement in Iran a Western-led subversion, accused the Nobel committee of meddling and politicising the issue of human rights in the wake of the decision to award Mohammadi the peace prize.

Mohammadi said she was sending greetings and gratitude to the Nobel Committee on behalf of what she said were 46 women prisoners of conscience and political prisoners held at Evin. Arrested more than a dozen times in her life, and held three times in Evin since 2012, Mohammadi has been unable to see her husband for 15 years and her children for seven.

"The strength of this movement lies in the agency of Iranian women. We assuredly know what we want far better than what we do not want," she said in the letter, the text of which was also published on the Nobel website.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THE STRAITS TIMES: Man jailed after threatening to use black magic, upload ex’s nude photosHe told the court he has learnt his lesson, and wants to focus on the future, having got married in April. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: Ex-manager of PA residents’ network jailed for sexual abuse of intellectually disabled teen64-year-old pleaded guilty in September to 3 charges of exploitative sexual penetration of a minor. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

THENEWPAPER: Ex-manager of PA residents’ network jailed for sexual abuse of intellectually disabled teenA former manager of a residents’ network under the People’s Association (PA) who sexually abused a 15-year-old intellectually disabled girl after getting to know her family through his position was sentenced to 18 years’ jail on Tuesday. The 64-year-old had...

Source: thenewpaper | Read more ⮕

THENEWPAPER: Logistics supervisor stole $330k worth of ART kits, sold them to fuel gambling habitA man employed by a transport and logistics company stole more than $330,000 worth of antigen rapid test (ART) kits, selling them to fund his gambling habit. On Tuesday, Lew Yun Poo, 33, was jailed for 12 months. He previously pleaded guilty to two counts of theft. Another...

Source: thenewpaper | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: Man, 86, arrested after 2 women held hostage in Japan post office: MediaTOKYO — An 86-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of taking two women hostage at a post office near Tokyo on Tuesday (Oct 31), media reported. Earlier, authorities said a man who appeared to be armed had taken the women in the city of Warabi, north of the capital, during the afternoon. Police stormed the building after one of the...

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: 19-year-old to be charged for allegedly molesting 4 women in 1 day at nightclubSINGAPORE — Eight men aged between 19 and 66 will be charged in court over separate cases of outrage of modesty, the police said on Tuesday (Oct 31). Two of the eight men were arrested for allegedly outraging the modesty of two girls — a 13-year-old and a 14-year-old — in separate incidents. On Oct 26, 2022, a police report...

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕