Hyundai Ioniq 5 Prestige 77kWh: The line-up's perfect mid-range model - for buyers who can afford it

Nonetheless, it's worth remembering that prior to its launch in Singapore and virtually every other market globally, the IONIQ 5 had not been built with a power cap in mind. With its larger battery and greater performance, the Prestige 77kWh variant invites you to consider an alternative IONIQ 5 experience.Globally, the IONIQ 5 is offered with three different battery sizes: a standard range 58kWh, a long range 72kWh, and an 'extra long range' 77kWh.

For starters, there are zero cosmetic differences; this Prestige 77kWh car still gets appropriately sized 19-inch tyres, which, in turn, help solidify the reality that this hatchback-looking machine is more like the crossover Hyundai claims it to be.

Equipped as such, the car even gets an internal Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) three-pin socket, the full suite of (rather intuitive) driving assistance features, as well as an augmented-reality head-up display that integrates blind spot, cruise control, and road sign limit alerts.

Whereas the power notably plateaus in the Prestige 58kWh as you're pushing the limits of the fast lane, the Prestige 77kWh confidently communicates that it has more to give still. An 82hp power gap is not to be understated, and when making haste is the priority, this variant certainly pleases more with its extra effortlessness.

One is not exempt from the laws of physics when throwing a large crossover around a curvy road — with the softer suspension, this should also not be one's instinct — but the slight edge in agility is still tangible when stretching the car to its limit.

