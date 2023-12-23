Indonesian President's Son Defends Father's Economic Policies in Election Debate

Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s millennial son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, defended his father's economic policies and the new administrative capital project in a vice-presidential election debate. He faced off against political heavyweights Mahfud MD and Muhaimin Iskandar, surprising the audience with his calm delivery and sarcastic remarks. Gibran highlighted the positive impact of his father's policies on reducing unemployment, poverty, and economic inequality.

He also praised the new administrative capital, Nusantara, as a symbol of equality that would create jobs and distribute economic growth more evenly across regions





