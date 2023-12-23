Nature Lovers Concerned About BTO Project Near Pasir Ris Park

Nature lovers in Singapore are concerned that a new public housing project near Pasir Ris Park will disrupt the local wildlife, including a pair of rarely seen Sunda scops owls. The project is causing worry among residents who fear that the construction and increased human activity will drive away the owls and other animals that call the park home.





