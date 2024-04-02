Henry Thia Leaves Mark Lee's King Kong Media Production and Enters Semi-Retirement

After entertaining local television fans for more than three decades, Singapore actor-comedian Henry Thia is going into semi-retirement. His contract with Mark Lee's King Kong Media Production expired in March and he decided not to renew it.

Henry's three daughters and grandchildren also wanted to see him enjoy his life.

After entertaining local television fans for more than three decades and being involved in over 150 variety shows, movies, TV dramas and online short films, Singapore actor-comedian Henry Thia is going into semi-retirement.

