Content Creator Rents a Dad for a Day in Japan

Local content creator Tyen Rasif recently rented a 63-year-old man as her dad for a day in Japan. Her biological father left her when she was 11. They visited Asakusa Sensoji temple and had a chat over matcha.

The temple predicted a good relationship for Tyen's future husband. The two shared a connection and the man gave some wise words to his 'daughter'.

