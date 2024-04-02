Woman reveals sexual abuse by father, leading to discovery of further offenses

A woman forgave her father for sexually abusing her as a child, but memories resurfaced years later. She revealed the abuse to her family, leading to the discovery of the man's offenses against his wife's sister.

The man, 75, was sentenced to 21 years and three months in jail.

