3 Die in China After Strong Winds Blow Them Out of Apartment Building

Three people in China died after being swept out of their apartments by strong winds during a thunderstorm. The victims include a 64-year-old woman and her 11-year-old grandson who lived on the 20th floor, as well as a 60-year-old woman who lived on the 11th floor.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



asiaonecom / 🏆 10. in SG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

With strong track record, Communist Party of China should be confident enough to face mediaScrapping the premier’s press meet undermines the Chinese government’s pledge to further open up.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

New Zealand raises South China Sea, Taiwan tensions with China during Foreign Minister’s visitMr Wang Yi met his NZ counterpart Winston Peters in person for the first time on March 18.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Phillip Capital, China Universal debut China ETF on SGXpstrongIt had a launch size of $69m/strong/p pExchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track China equities in the Singapore Exchange have risen to 10 with the addition of Phillip-China Universal MSCI China A 50 Connect ETF./p pThe 10 ETFs have a combined asset under management of more than $2.1b.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

China coast guard says it took measures against Philippine vessels in South China SeaMANILA/SHANGHAI — China's coast guard said it had taken control measures against Philippine vessels in disputed waters of the South China Sea on Saturday (March 23), while the Philippine coast guard decried the moves as 'irresponsible and provocative'.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

China vows to safeguard its territorial integrity after South China Sea incidentBEIJING: China's defence ministry warned the Philippines against "provocative" actions and said on Sunday (Mar 24) that the country would safeguard its territorial sovereignty, a day after an incident in

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

China vows to safeguard its territorial integrity after South China Sea incidentThe remarks come a day after an incident in disputed waters in the South China Sea.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »