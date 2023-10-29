Haaland gets double as Man City outclass Man Utd, wins for Liverpool and Villa

The weekend's big clash turned out to be painfully one-sided as Erling Haaland struck twice to move into double figures for Premier League goals this season while Phil Foden was also on target for Pep Guardiola's side.

Everton enjoyed a poignant 1-0 victory at West Ham United, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring the only goal at the London Stadium, at the end of a week in which chairman Bill Kenwright died at the age of 78. The win moved Everton up to 15th.

City's victory lifted the champions to 24 points, the same as Arsenal who thrashed Sheffield United 5-0 on Saturday and two points behind surprise leaders Tottenham Hotspur who beat Crystal Palace on Friday. headtopics.com

"It's different levels. The United players are just short in every aspect. Technically and tactically. It's a long way back for this team," former United captain Roy Keane told Sky Sports. But those wins papered over the cracks and City exposed them with ruthless efficiency in a dominant display that left United sucking up a fifth defeat in their opening 10 Premier League games of the season - the most since 1986-87.The match began with moving tributes to Manchester United great Bobby Charlton who died last weekend but any sense that the hosts could produce a display the iconic Charlton would have been proud of soon vanished.

The Norwegian then rammed home a header from Bernardo Silva's cross to make it 2-0 shortly after the break, his 11th league goal of the season, and he turned provider to set up Foden to complete United's misery as the rain tumbled down. headtopics.com

Goals by Diogo Jota, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah eased Liverpool to victory over Forest although the win was overshadowed by events off the field.

Man City wary of Rashford threat despite poor form, Walker says before derbyMarcus Rashford remains a dangerous opponent despite the Manchester United forward's underwhelming form this season, Manchester City captain Kyle Walker said ahead of Sunday's Premier League derby. Read more ⮕

Man convicted over hitting another man who falls and dies later in hospitalSakthivel Sivasurian's defence was that the initial injury sustained by Mr Manjunatha from the fall was not fatal. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

In Quest Of: Austin, Texas, an American city on the ascendantThis dynamic, offbeat city is becoming a new Silicon Valley and cultural capital as big tech and Hollywood flock here. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Travel guide to Ho Chi Minh City: Restaurants, accommodation and activities in District 1Moving past its tumultuous history, Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam, affectionately known as Saigon, is now a bustling metropolis with a spirited culture that embraces its troubled past while sprinting towards its glistening future. Read more ⮕

Soh Rui Yong shares details of his ‘first records as married man’ in Valencia Half MarathonHe tied the knot last month and trained hard for the Valencia Half Marathon in Spain, where he set new records. Read more ⮕

54-year-old man arrested in connection with multiple employment fraud casesThe victim reported that the accused had assured him of securing a job for his relative in Singapore. However, after the victim transferred $4,100 to the man, the promise was abruptly broken, leaving the victim in a state of financial distress. Read more ⮕