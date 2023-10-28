54-year-old man arrested in connection with multiple employment fraud cases

A thorough investigation was launched, ultimately leading to the arrest of the 54-year-old suspect on Tuesday (24 Oct). Preliminary findings from the investigation revealed that the suspect was allegedly involved in four other similar cases, collectively involving more than $15,000 in financial losses for the victims.

On Thursday (26 Oct), the accused man appeared in court and was formally charged with his involvement in the job fraud cases. If found guilty, he could face a maximum penalty of up to ten years in prison and a substantial fine.Man pays companies to falsely declare him as their employee and contribute to his CPF so that he can get housing loan to buy HDB flat

This case serves as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance and caution in any financial transactions, especially those involving job placements and employment promises.

