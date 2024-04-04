Gold Hits Record High on Fed Rate Cut Expectations

Gold has been on a tear since mid-February as investors wager that it stands to benefit from the impending pivot by the Fed. Gold set another record high, rising above US$2,300 an ounce on the likelihood the US Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in 2024 and sustained demand from central banks. Bullion touched a peak of US$2,304.

96 an ounce before trading little changed as investors took comfort in Fed chair Jerome Powell’s assurance on April 3 that it will likely be appropriate to begin lowering borrowing costs “at some point this year”. Silver held near the highest level in almost three years. Lower rates are generally positive for non-yielding precious metals. Gold has been on a tear since mid-February – setting a record each day so far this week – as investors wager that it stands to benefit from the impending pivot by the Fe

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



The Straits Times / 🏆 8. in SG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gold sets another record high above US$2,300 after Powell commentsBullion touched a peak of US$2,304.96 an ounce

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Australia tightens student visa rules as migration hits record highSYDNEY — Australia will begin enforcing tougher visa rules for foreign students this week as official data showed migration hit another record high, which is likely to further exacerbate an already tight rental market.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Australia tightens student visa rules as migration hits record highFrom March 23, English language requirements for student and graduate visas will be increased.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

India's March factory growth hits 16-year high, hiring picks upBENGALURU: India's manufacturing industry enjoyed solid growth in March, expanding at the fastest pace in 16 years thanks to accelerating demand, according to a survey that also showed hiring increased at the strongest rate in six months.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Gold jumps to record as cooling US inflation spur rate-cut betsSpot gold rose 1.2 per cent to US$2,257.61 an ounce as of 11.14am in Singapore, after climbing 3 per cent last week.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Gold rises to record as cooling US inflation spur rate-cut betsSpot gold rose 1 per cent to US$2,252.15 an ounce as of 8.50am in Singapore, after climbing 3 per cent last week.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »