Global Study Shows High Rates of Tropical Forest Loss in 2023

Every minute in 2023, the world lost the equivalent of 10 football pitches of tropical primary forest cover, a global study released on April 4 showed. In total, primary rainforest loss totalled 3.7 million ha, or about the size of Bhutan. That is down 9 per cent from 2022 but still stubbornly high and similar to the totals in 2021 and 2019. Primary forest refers to pristine forest that exists in its original condition.

A dramatic drop in forest loss in Brazil and Colombia in 2023 was offset by rises in Indonesia, Laos and Bolivia, among other countries, the study by the World Resources Institute’s Global Forest Watch platform and the University of Maryland showed. The figures are concerning because mature rainforests are vital storehouses of nature which soak up large amounts of planet-warming carbon dioxide (CO2) and regulate regional and local climates. They also provide food and livelihoods for millions of people and are major sources of fresh water for rivers

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



The Straits Times / 🏆 8. in SG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Sustainability, biomedical startups draw investors, founder focuspstrongA nine-month study in 2023 showed green tech investments totalling $268.5m (US$201m).

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

In 2023, the world lost a Bhutan-sized area of rainforest: StudyA drop in forest loss in Brazil and Colombia in 2023 was offset by rises in Indonesia, Laos, Bolivia and others.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Stray Kids to take front stage at Lollapalooza 2024, IVE and VCHA confirmed to playStray Kids previously headlined Lollapalooza Paris in 2023, further attesting to their global appeal

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 9. / 63 Read more »

Global fertility rate to keep plummeting, major study warnsPARIS: The population of almost every country will be shrinking by the end of the century, a major study said on Wednesday (Mar 20), warning that baby booms in developing nations and busts in rich ones will drive massive social change.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

DBS CEO’s 2023 pay slashed by 27% due to service outagesDespite the bank's record profits in 2023, the service outages led Gupta's pay to drop from $15.4 million in 2022 to $11.2 million, last year.

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 2. / 72 Read more »

Talking Point 2023/2024 - Deepfakes Part 1 - How Real Are They?In 2023, instances of deepfakes surged by 500% in Singapore. The scariest part? Anyone can be deep faked. Steven Chia uncovers how easily deepfakes are made and just how convincing they are.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »