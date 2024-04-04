Outbound Investments from Singapore Drop 54.3% in 1Q24

Outbound investments from Singapore have dipped 54.3% QoQ and 94.9% YoY to $911m in 1Q24, data from MSCI Real Assets showed. Knight Frank said the drop is likely a result of market sentiment remaining “tentative and cautious.” “Global investors are likely waiting for a reduction in interest rates or for global tensions to ease before making their next move. At the same time, many are in the process of discovery, evaluating potential acquisitions to pursue a deal when the time is right.

Some of the noteworthy outbound investments from Singapore in 1Q24 include StorHub’s acquisition of five assets for $403.0m in Australia in March and the purchase of Yardhouse in Central London by City Developments Ltd (CDL) for $148.6m in February....there are many ways you can work with us to advertise your company and connect to your customers. Our team can help you dight and create an advertising campaign, in print and digital, on this website and in print magazin

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SBRMagazine / 🏆 13. in SG

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Singapore tops SEA in tech funding with US$604M in 1Q24pstrongHomegrown Capillary had the highest funding round during the period./strong/p pSingapore continues to lead Southeast Asian cities in tech funding, raising US$604 in 1Q24./p pBehind Singapore are Jakarta (US$85.7m), Ho Chi Minh (US$33.2m), Taguig ($32.1m), and Watthana (US$11.0m).

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

Singapore leads Asian peers in attracting foreign investments: ReportHong Kong and Japan were the other 2 Asian economies in the top 20 globally – HK at 15, Japan 16.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Singapore Ranked Most Attractive Country for Foreign Investments in the RegionSingapore is the most attractive country in the region for foreign investments, but it falls behind some advanced economies in terms of environmentally friendly and socially inclusive growth, according to a new index.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Singapore leads Asia in attracting foreign investments: ReportWhile Singapore shines as a top spot for investments in Asia, Malaysia is also doing well among developing countries, ranking 27th globally.

Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 2. / 72 Read more »

Data centre investments in Singapore still in the doldrumspemThe three-year moratorium on new developments was lifted in 2022./em/p pSingapore’s data centre industry continued to witness muted investment activity as power constraints and limited land space push developers to look for alternative locations in its neighbours, according to a report by CBRE.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »

Singapore dominates SEA property investments in 2023pstrongThe country accounted for 77% of SEA's investment volume./strong/p pSingapore accounted for 77% of Southeast Asia’s property investment sales volume in 2023, data from Cushman & Wakefield (C&W) showed./p pAccording to the C&W report, suburban retail mall sales drove Singapore’s transaction volumes last year.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »