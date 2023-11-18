Former FTX CEO Convicted: Lessons for Singaporeans

The conviction of Samuel Bankman-Fried , the former CEO of FTX , holds lessons for Singaporeans as Singapore lost its entire investment in FTX . Bankman-Fried was found guilty on all charges, including fraud and money laundering , and may face up to 115 years in prison. FTX , once a major crypto exchange, filed for bankruptcy in November 2022. Temasek , a Singaporean investment company, wrote down its $275 million investment in FTX .





